Saba Capital Management, L.P. Purchases 5,805 Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Stock

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $64,203.30. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 7,931 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.95 per share, with a total value of $86,844.45.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,757 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $160,261.02.

On Friday, December 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,104 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $12,022.56.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 17,727 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $191,451.60.

On Thursday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,584 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $144,533.76.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,768 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $103,638.48.

On Monday, November 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,432 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $299,388.96.

On Monday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 5,659 shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.46 per share, with a total value of $59,193.14.

NYSE:PHD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.07. 65,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,825. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.23 and a 52 week high of $11.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. This is an increase from Pioneer Floating Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHD. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period.

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust Company Profile

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

