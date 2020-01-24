Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.74

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.73, with a volume of 33040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RWEOY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rwe Ag Sp from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.87, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rwe Ag Sp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

