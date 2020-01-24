Ruben S. Martin Buys 2,311 Shares of Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) CEO Ruben S. Martin purchased 2,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,422.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,772.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Martin Midstream Partners stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.11 million, a PE ratio of -21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. Martin Midstream Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.32.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 23.21% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners L.P. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $6.00) on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $857,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 172,157 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,885,000. Institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. collects, transports, stores, and markets petroleum products and by-products in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 19 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 14 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

