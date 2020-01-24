RPICoin Market Cap Tops $22,397.00 (RPI)

RPICoin (CURRENCY:RPI) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One RPICoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, STEX and CryptoBridge. RPICoin has a market capitalization of $22,397.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of RPICoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RPICoin has traded down 50.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00055547 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000270 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About RPICoin

RPICoin (RPI) is a coin. RPICoin’s total supply is 921,674,490 coins and its circulating supply is 881,662,554 coins. RPICoin’s official message board is www.rpicoin.com/index.html#blog . The official website for RPICoin is www.rpicoin.com . The Reddit community for RPICoin is /r/RPICoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RPICoin’s official Twitter account is @rpicoin

RPICoin Coin Trading

RPICoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CryptoBridge and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RPICoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RPICoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RPICoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

