Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INO. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.27.

INO stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.24. 24,401,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,602,399. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. The stock has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,809.64% and a negative return on equity of 179.91%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jong Joseph Kim acquired 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $69,975.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,198.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 51,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 23,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

