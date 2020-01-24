Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) a CHF 118 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 118 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SREN. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 120 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 118 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a CHF 112.80 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 99 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 110.59.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 1-year low of CHF 81.65 and a 1-year high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.