Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €31.50 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.50 ($36.63) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CS. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.35 ($34.13) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.86 ($32.39).

Shares of CS opened at €24.15 ($28.08) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of €23.66. AXA has a 12-month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12-month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

