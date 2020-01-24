Round Table Services LLC Boosts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Round Table Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

FB traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $220.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,662,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,158,482. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $209.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $626.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.52 and a fifty-two week high of $222.38.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Aegis lifted their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.75.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.04, for a total value of $23,617,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 789,360 shares of company stock valued at $151,245,323 over the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

