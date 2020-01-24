Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $589,000 Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,556 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.08% of ANI Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,409,000 after buying an additional 30,062 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ANIP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.40.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.81. The company has a market cap of $748.85 million, a PE ratio of 45.67 and a beta of 1.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $86.96.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

