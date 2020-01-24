Rothschild Investment Corp IL Takes $467,000 Position in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 4.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brooks Automation by 58.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,789,000 after acquiring an additional 9,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 16.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 108,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $4,904,692.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 714,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,347,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 4,334 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $203,698.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,747. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,670 shares of company stock valued at $10,645,741 over the last 90 days. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BRKS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

BRKS opened at $41.80 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $50.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 55.99%. Brooks Automation’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

