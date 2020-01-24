Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 17,000 Shares of Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL owned 0.35% of Monroe Capital worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monroe Capital in the second quarter valued at $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Monroe Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Monroe Capital stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The company has a market cap of $243.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.15. Monroe Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.60 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.38%. As a group, analysts predict that Monroe Capital Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.17%.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

