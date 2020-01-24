Rothschild Investment Corp IL Purchases 64 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,257,000 after purchasing an additional 672,259 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,503,000 after acquiring an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,633,000 after acquiring an additional 66,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 633,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,512,000 after acquiring an additional 143,764 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares in the company, valued at $4,946,719.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $159.24 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.02 and a 12 month high of $160.18. The company has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sempra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.9675 dividend. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.20.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.