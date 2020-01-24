Rothschild Investment Corp IL Invests $682,000 in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 331.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 41,834 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital by 392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,613,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Victory Capital by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 93.2% in the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 721,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,041 shares in the last quarter. 15.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VCTR opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.79. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Victory Capital in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.