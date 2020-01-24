Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $278,000 Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL decreased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,576 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Corteva were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $579,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth $404,071,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $105,930,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $97,885,000. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $28.21 on Friday. Corteva has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $32.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on Corteva and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $34.50 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins purchased 5,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy P. Glenn purchased 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $134,569.50. Insiders purchased a total of 15,975 shares of company stock worth $414,277 over the last ninety days.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

