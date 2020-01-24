Rothschild Investment Corp IL Has $235,000 Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,647,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Brick & Kyle Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 8,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $94.51 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $80.57 and a 1-year high of $94.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.