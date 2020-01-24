Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 220.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 303.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $149,657.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $48.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.98. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $34.58 and a twelve month high of $51.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.39.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 34.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a target price (up from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

