Rothschild Investment Corp IL Buys 500 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 345.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 31.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Craigie purchased 12,500 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,980. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.78.

Shares of NYSE NWL opened at $20.08 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

