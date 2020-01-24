Rothschild Capital Partners LLC Sells 99 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Rothschild Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,597 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman makes up approximately 2.3% of Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rothschild Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.09.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $381.78. 56,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,402. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $263.29 and a 1 year high of $384.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 20.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

