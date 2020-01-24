Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $250.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target suggests a potential downside of 21.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.36.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $319.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,399.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $292.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.93. Apple has a 1 year low of $151.74 and a 1 year high of $319.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total transaction of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 22,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 93,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 546,267 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $108,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,340 shares in the last quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple by 6.8% during the second quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 137,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,354,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.