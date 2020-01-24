Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 267,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.26% of Roper Technologies worth $94,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 291.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ROP traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $375.80. 14,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,224. Roper Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $275.70 and a 52-week high of $385.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.06 and its 200-day moving average is $356.28.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.512 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 17.36%.

ROP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $383.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $291.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens set a $386.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.55.

In related news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,241,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.33, for a total value of $180,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,631.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $4,439,435 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

