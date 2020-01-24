Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Given “Hold” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their hold rating on shares of Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $67.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rogers Communications from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised Rogers Communications to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.01.

NYSE RCI traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 416,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,699. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $45.94 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.50.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 668 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the third quarter worth $253,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

