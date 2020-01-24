Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $370,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.32. 20,039,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,397,689. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $156.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

