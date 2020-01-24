Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 35,283 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,283 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $7,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,769 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,004,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,821,000 after acquiring an additional 693,648 shares during the period. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $25,782,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $26,650,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 128.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 754,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,104,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JCI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.22.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 21,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $957,109.23. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.35. 276,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,759,422. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.92. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

