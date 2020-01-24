Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Sells $35,591.70 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Director Franklin E. Crail sold 4,091 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $35,591.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 435,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,572.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RMCF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. 10,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.90.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

