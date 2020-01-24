Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE) Trading Up 0.5%

Riverstone Energy Ltd (LON:RSE)’s share price was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 432.11 ($5.68) and last traded at GBX 429 ($5.64), approximately 2,069 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 53,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 427 ($5.62).

The stock has a market cap of $342.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 417.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 586.86.

About Riverstone Energy (LON:RSE)

Riverstone Energy Limited (REL) is a closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to generate long-term capital growth by investing in the global energy sector, with a particular focus on opportunities in the exploration, and production and midstream energy sub-sectors. The Fund may also make investments in other energy sub-sectors, including energy services, and power and coal.

