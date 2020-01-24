RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Raised to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $230.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $189.00.

RNG has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RingCentral from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $170.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $197.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -482.07 and a beta of 0.90. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $200.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.31.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $233.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.37 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. RingCentral’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RingCentral will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 63,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.64, for a total value of $10,973,688.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,993,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.71, for a total transaction of $80,847.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 224,362 shares of company stock valued at $37,988,415. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $94,704,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 169.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,863,000 after purchasing an additional 796,389 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral during the second quarter worth $26,135,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,439,805 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $740,062,000 after purchasing an additional 157,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 2,736.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,090,000 after purchasing an additional 131,208 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect primarily in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office, provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax through smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service for professionals, as well as provides inbound call answering and management services, and includes inbound local, long-distance, and toll-free minutes; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities that allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without a fax machine.

