Rightmove (LON:RMV) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 658 ($8.66) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 433 ($5.70).

RMV has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Rightmove from GBX 500 ($6.58) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Shore Capital lowered Rightmove to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an underperform rating and a GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of GBX 548.33 ($7.21).

RMV traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 676.60 ($8.90). 1,569,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.99. Rightmove has a 1-year low of GBX 447 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 681.13 ($8.96). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 642.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 575.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

