Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ricoh Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets office automation equipment. The Company’s business segments are Imaging and Solutions, Industrial Products and Other. Ricoh’s products include copiers, facsimiles, image scanners, printers (MFPs, laser printers and GELJET printers), digital and advanced electronic devices, such as semiconductor devices. The company also provides digital cameras, industrial, medical, and office equipment leasing services, support loans to small businesses and independent medical doctors, and logistics services in the delivery, distribution, and storage of products, such as electronic products, office equipment, and electronic and machinery parts. Ricoh Company, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ricoh from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday.

Ricoh stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.63. 308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59. Ricoh has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $11.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.72.

Ricoh (OTCMKTS:RICOY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Ricoh had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Analysts predict that Ricoh will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. provides various office and commercial printing solutions and related solutions worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, copying machines, wide machines, fax products, scanners, etc.; and commercial printing products comprising cut sheet production printers and continuous paper production printers; industrial printing products, which include inkjet heads, imaging systems, industrial printers, etc.; and related equipment, consumables, services, and software.

