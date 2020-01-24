RFG Advisory LLC Sells 430 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

RFG Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $141.21 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $142.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.31 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 7,003 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $798,622.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,403,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,274,632,446.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,780,504 shares of company stock valued at $219,697,912 in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

