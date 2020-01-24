RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

RSP stock opened at $118.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.15. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $97.29 and a 12 month high of $118.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

