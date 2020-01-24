RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,781 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) by 54.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLE. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLE stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $13.63 and a 12-month high of $15.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

