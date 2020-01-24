RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 3,297 Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:HDMV) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC owned about 0.30% of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,162,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 49.7% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 51,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 17,115 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF by 27.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after buying an additional 99,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000.

Shares of First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.4265 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

