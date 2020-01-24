RFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $102.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Barclays initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

