RFG Advisory LLC Invests $358,000 in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GWW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,321,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $890,979,000 after acquiring an additional 58,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,536,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $753,695,000 after acquiring an additional 26,074 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 25.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 902,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,138,000 after acquiring an additional 181,743 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 8.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 245,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 9.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,517,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWW stock opened at $332.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. W W Grainger Inc has a twelve month low of $255.09 and a twelve month high of $346.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $335.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.14). W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.07% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that W W Grainger Inc will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of W W Grainger from $297.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $281.00 to $338.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 target price (up previously from $329.00) on shares of W W Grainger in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of W W Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.95.

In other news, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.52, for a total transaction of $276,384.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.32, for a total transaction of $108,228.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

