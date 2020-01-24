RFG Advisory LLC Acquires 850 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Callahan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hammer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 122,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvicePeriod LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 525.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 100,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,846 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.03. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $84.01 and a one year high of $92.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

