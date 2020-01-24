Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Revolve Group worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Revolve Group by 2,354.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 7,936 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 12,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $250,234.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,234.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 76,812 shares of company stock worth $1,503,242 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE RVLV traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,138. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $48.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.