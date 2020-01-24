Research Analysts Offer Predictions for ELEKTA AB/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)

ELEKTA AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for ELEKTA AB/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Lee now anticipates that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.39.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut ELEKTA AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.
About ELEKTA AB/ADR
Elekta AB (publ) provides equipment and software for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy systems under the Versa HD, Precise Treatment System, and Elekta Compact names; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.
Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEKTA AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.