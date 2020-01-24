Remme (REM) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. During the last week, Remme has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Remme token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Kuna, Hotbit, Gate.io and IDEX. Remme has a total market cap of $3.31 million and approximately $223,762.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Remme

Remme is a token. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Remme’s official website is remme.io . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top, Hotbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

