Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $19.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

