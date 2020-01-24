Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the bank on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
Reliant Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Reliant Bancorp to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.
NASDAQ RBNC traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.28. 125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,765. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.86. Reliant Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.50.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
See Also: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.