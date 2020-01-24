Relaxing Retirement Coach Sells 759 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $12,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,050,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,618,000 after buying an additional 67,690 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,268 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after buying an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 993,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,687,000 after buying an additional 60,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 594,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,546,000 after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.23. 3,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,187. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $120.37 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

