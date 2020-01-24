Relaxing Retirement Coach Makes New $204,000 Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Relaxing Retirement Coach bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,606.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000.

IJT traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $196.59. 6,713 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,327. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $169.83 and a 12-month high of $200.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.20.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

