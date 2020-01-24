Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Given “Hold” Rating at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RF. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regions Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Regions Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.53.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $16.17 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.38 and a 1 year high of $17.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $512,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,382.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after acquiring an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 1,694.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 99,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

