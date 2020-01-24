Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Signet Financial Management LLC

Signet Financial Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ REGN traded down $10.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $346.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,882. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $271.37 and a 52-week high of $442.00. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.87 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $435.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.11.

In related news, VP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.14, for a total value of $632,667.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,429.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman P Roy Vagelos sold 22,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.83, for a total value of $8,058,470.67. Insiders sold a total of 109,543 shares of company stock valued at $40,357,770 over the last ninety days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.