RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.26

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and traded as high as $16.26. RECKITT BENCKIS/S shares last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 209,014 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RBGLY. ValuEngine cut shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.80.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

