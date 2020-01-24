Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ceconomy (CEC1)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ceconomy (ETR: CEC1):

1/22/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.10 ($7.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/1/2020 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/30/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/26/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/23/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €6.50 ($7.56) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.30 ($6.16) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.50 ($6.40) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/17/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.20 ($6.05) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Ceconomy was given a new €5.00 ($5.81) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ETR:CEC1 remained flat at $€4.86 ($5.65) during trading hours on Friday. 299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €4.87 and a 200-day moving average of €4.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34. Ceconomy AG has a 52 week low of €3.70 ($4.30) and a 52 week high of €5.75 ($6.69).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

