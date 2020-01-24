Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.13 ($0.07), with a volume of 8265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

