Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.00

Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.13 ($0.07), with a volume of 8265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Friday, November 29th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96.

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

