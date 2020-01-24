Real Estate Management Services LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Real Estate Management Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital makes up about 4.7% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SRC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,223. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.37. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $53.23.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Spirit Realty Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

