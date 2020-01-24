Real Estate Management Services LLC Has $775,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT)

Real Estate Management Services LLC cut its holdings in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 89.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,470 shares during the quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LPT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Property Trust by 295.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,017 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 18.5% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,252,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,283,000 after buying an additional 665,034 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,292,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,438,000 after buying an additional 456,926 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 6,230.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 369,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Liberty Property Trust by 73.7% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 821,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,192,000 after buying an additional 348,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

LPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Liberty Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Liberty Property Trust from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of NYSE:LPT traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.80. 43,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,107. Liberty Property Trust has a 52 week low of $44.48 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.33.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 64.23%. The business had revenue of $163.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.55%.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

