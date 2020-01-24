Raymond James Reaffirms Outperform Rating for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$114.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on GIB.A. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$115.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$111.85.

Get CGI alerts:

TSE GIB.A opened at C$113.55 on Monday. CGI has a 52 week low of C$84.41 and a 52 week high of C$114.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.15. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$110.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$105.62.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.