Raymond James Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $100.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price target upped by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 24.52% from the company’s previous close.

EOG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.95.

EOG Resources stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.31. 9,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,579,243. EOG Resources has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $48.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.84.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,966,000 after buying an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Security National Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in EOG Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after purchasing an additional 33,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service increased its position in EOG Resources by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in EOG Resources by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

